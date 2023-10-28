The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam has apprehended Assistant Sub Inspector Ahmed Ali of Dhupdhara Police Station in Goalpara district, Assam on charges of bribery.

Ali allegedly demanded Rs 5,000 from a complainant to settle a family dispute. The bribe amount was later reduced to Rs. 3,000. The complainant, refusing to pay the bribe, reported the incident to the Directorate.

In response, a trap was set up on the evening of Friday at Dhupdhara Police Station area. Ali was caught accepting Rs. 2,500 as part of the bribe in front of a shop near the police station at 7:45 PM. The bribe money was recovered and seized in the presence of independent witnesses.

A case has been registered against Ali at the ACB Police Station on October 27, 2023, under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).

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