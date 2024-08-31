The Assam Assembly passed amendments to two land-related laws and a vehicle taxation bill on the last day of the Autumn session on Friday.

Revenue Minister Jogen Mohan introduced both bills for consideration and passing.

The Assam Fixation of Ceiling on Land Holdings (Amendment) Bill, 2024, allows the transfer of special land, mainly for tea cultivation, for other purposes upon payment of a premium.

Mohan said the amendments aim to ease the process of granting rights to people settled on tea garden land. Another key change is that people can sell the land immediately after it is converted to revenue land.

Congress MLA Bharat Chandra Narah opposed the provision of imposing fines and imprisonment for transferring special land without approval, calling it double punishment. However, the minister rejected this claim.

Congress MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed also opposed charging a premium for land transferred with official approval, which was also rejected.



Also Read: Assam to transform Poba Reserve Forest into a wildlife sanctuary

The House also passed The Assam Agricultural Land (Regulation of Reclassification and Transfer for Non-Agricultural Purpose) (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

Narah urged for a waiver of the premium for setting up minor industries on reclassified agricultural land. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika said a premium has to be charged to prevent misuse.

Narah also pointed out the ambiguity in the provision that reclassified agricultural land will revert to agricultural status if no industry is set up within three years. AIUDF’s Aminul Islam raised concerns that the amendment does not allow agricultural activities on reclassified commercial land.

Mohan responded that the original Act's provisions would apply, allowing agricultural activities. The House also passed The Assam Right to Public Services (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and The Assam Motor Vehicle Taxation (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which Transport Minister Keshab Mahanta said would benefit vehicle owners without increasing taxes.