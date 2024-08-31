The Assam government will notify the Poba Reserve Forest as a wildlife sanctuary, said Environment and Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary.

The Poba Wildlife Sanctuary will cover 257.29 sq km, including the Poba Reserve Forest, Kabu Chapri Proposed Reserve Forest, and surrounding riverine areas.

The minister said the announcement reflects the government's commitment to the conservation and sustainable development of natural resources and biodiversity.



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Poba Reserve Forest is an important migratory route for wildlife, particularly elephants, connecting D' Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary, Kabu Chapri Proposed Reserve Forest, and Dibru-Saikhowa National Park.

It is the second significant elephant migration route across the Brahmaputra river. Herds of 70-80 elephants migrate at various times, with male elephants using these routes almost year-round.

The forest is home to species like the slow loris and capped langur, with wild boar being common.

It also hosts about 45 species of birds and reptiles, and the confluence of the Siang and Lohit rivers supports diverse fish species. The forest is known for its variety of orchids, attracting nature enthusiasts and researchers.