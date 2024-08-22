The autumn session of the Assam Assembly started on a stormy note on Thursday, with the entire opposition staging a walkout after their three adjournment motions were rejected.

Speaker Biswajit Daimary rejected the motions, prompting Congress, AIUDF, CPI(M), and Raijor Dal members to go to the Well of the House with placards and shout slogans.

Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia raised the issue of high charges through smart metres, Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi wanted to discuss an attack on a minor national-level player, and AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam raised a proposal on land sale-purchase restrictions between communities.

Saikia said the public can't be deprived of electricity, a basic amenity, and that smart metres were charging exorbitant amounts. Islam said it is a constitutional right to acquire property equally, and it can't be restricted based on religion.



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Gogoi alleged the law and order situation in the state has worsened and demanded CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's resignation. He cited the case of a minor arm wrestler who was abused, claiming police inaction.

Gogoi also mentioned ULFA(I)'s announcement of planting 25 bombs, criticising the police for their lack of awareness. Parliament Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika said there was no justification to discuss these matters through adjournment motions.

Daimary said these topics could be discussed through different devices and rejected the motions, leading to noisy protests by the opposition.

The speaker called the behaviour pre-planned and unacceptable, continuing the House's business and asking the treasury bench to use headphones amid the shouting.

After about five minutes, the opposition members staged a walkout but returned later.