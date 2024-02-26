The Assam Healing (Prevention of Evil) Practices Bill, 2024, was passed on the final day of the budget session. The act aims to prevent traditional healing practices with ulterior motives.

The intent is to raise societal awareness about healthy, scientifically backed information to protect human health from harmful practices that exploit people's ignorance and ill-health.



The act seeks to eliminate non-scientific therapeutic techniques that exploit innocent people, damaging public health. From now on, no one can participate in healing practices that falsely claim to cure diseases or conditions related to human health.

The legislation prohibits any advertisements related to any kind of medicine or remedy that falsely claims to cure diseases through healing practices.

The offences committed under the provisions of the Bill would be cognizable, non-bailable, and could result in imprisonment for one to three years and a fine of Rs 50000 for the first offence. Subsequent convictions could lead to imprisonment up to five years and a fine of Rs1 lakh.

Congress leader Debabrata Saikia voiced concerns over the lack of clarity in defining 'evil practices' in a new Bill, suggesting it could be an attempt to impose a uniform civil code in Assam. Saikia highlighted the traditional healing practices in Assam that differ from community to community. His concerns were echoed by several other legislators.

Responding to these concerns, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma clarified that the Bill did not seek to ban traditional healing practices but was aimed at stopping those exploiting people by claiming to cure incurable diseases for financial gain.

Sarma also stressed that the Bill had no connection with the uniform civil code. The assembly passed 14 other bills, including one against the use of unfair means in government job recruitments. Despite previous announcements, no legislation was introduced to ban polygamy. The government also did not table any legislation to repeal the Assam Moslem Marriage and Divorce Registration Act, 1935, despite discussing it.

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