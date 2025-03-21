The Assam Assembly has introduced The Assam Coaching Institutes (Control and Regulation) Bill, 2025 to ensure transparency, compliance, and student welfare in private coaching centers across the state. The bill mandates strict adherence to rules for registration, infrastructure, teacher qualifications, and ethical conduct.

Key Provisions of the Bill

Mandatory Registration

All coaching institutes must register with the District Commissioner within 30 days of the Act’s passage.

New institutes must apply before commencing operations.

Registration will remain valid for two years.

Required Information for Registration

Curriculum: Timetable, student strength, break time, and prospectus details.

Class Structure: Duration, weekly off days, and co-curricular activities.

Teacher Qualifications: Minimum graduation required; retired or non-government teachers eligible.

Infrastructure: Must include CCTV, drinking water, adequate space, and first aid facilities.

Do’s and Don’ts for Coaching Institutes

Do’s

Maintain an updated website with teacher qualifications, fee policies, and course details.

Follow all regulations, obtain trade licenses, and secure prior security clearance.

Establish a governing body with student and guardian representatives.

Adhere to secular principles and avoid religious conversion activities.



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Don’ts

Hire tutors without a graduation degree.

Make misleading promises about rank guarantees or results.

Enroll students below 16 years or those without secondary education.

Publish false advertisements about coaching quality or facilities.

Operate in inadequate spaces (less than 1 sq. meter per student).

Employ tutors convicted of crimes involving moral turpitude.

Code of Conduct for Coaching Institutes

Maintain an appropriate teacher-student ratio for effective learning.

Clearly inform students about exam difficulty and syllabus before enrollment.

Offer career counseling beyond engineering and medical fields.

Conduct aptitude tests to set realistic expectations for students.

Declare that coaching admission does not guarantee entry into professional courses or jobs.

Hold periodic workshops on student mental health in collaboration with experts.

Ensure non-discrimination and create Divyang-friendly infrastructure.

This bill aims to bring accountability and quality assurance in Assam’s private coaching sector, safeguarding students from exploitation while ensuring fair and ethical education practices.