India has once again demonstrated its dominance in the world of Taekwondo, clinching three gold medals at the International Taekwondo Championship held in Bhutan. The event saw remarkable performances from Indian athletes, with four players—hailing from Assam’s Kaliabor—securing a total of four gold medals.



Among the standout achievers, Ankita Bora, Lohar Jyoti Bora, Krishanku Bora, and Panchhi Hazarika from Kaliabor all bagged gold in their respective categories, bringing immense pride to their region and the nation as a whole.



In recognition of excellence in coaching, Parash Jyoti Das, an International Taekwondo player and coach, was honored with the 'Best Instructor Award 2025' for his exemplary contribution to the sport.



The Indian team emerged victorious after defeating strong competitors from Pakistan and Sri Lanka, further solidifying their position on the global Taekwondo stage.





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