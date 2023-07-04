At least 40 passengers were injured in Assam’s Dhubri district when an Ultra-passenger bus travelling from Barpeta to Dhubri district met with an accident on National Highway-17.

As per reports, after losing control, the bus bearing registration number AS- 25BC-1860 turned turtle after hitting the tree injuring the passengers.

The injured were initially admitted to the Primary Hospital in Chapar, but some of them were referred to Bongaigaon Civil Hospital for better treatment as their condition was critical.

Few of the injured passengers have alleged that the bus driver was driving the vehicle at full speed due to which the accident took place.

Meanwhile a team of police is present at the spot and probing the matter.

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