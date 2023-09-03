Assam Police on September 3 detained Jagat Nayak, the district president of Assam Tea Tribes Students Association (ATTSA), in connection with a severe assault case where he allegedly broke hand of a man.

The arrest followed a complaint filed by Suraj Orang of Doomdooma, leading to a police team apprehending Jagat Nayak from the Mulan Pathar area.

After his detainment, Nayak was taken to the Tinsukia police station for further interrogation.

As per reports, it has also been reported that another ATTSA member, Amal Teli, was taken into custody by the Tinsukia police regarding the same physical assault case.

Meanwhile, a member of ATTSA named Ramen Das is currently evading arrest.

A case was registered against the ATTSA district president at Doomdooma PS (0219/23) under section 341/326/365/511/506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and police have launched a probe in this regard.

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