The Nagaon administration on February 6 cleared several areas of illegal encroachment in an eviction drive carried out near the now defunct paper mill.

At least 20 families were evicted from the encroached areas in Jagiroad.

Several houses and structures constructed by the families were pulled down after bulldozers were brought in to clear the areas of encroachment.

The eviction drive is still underway with no untoward incident reported from the area, although security forces have been called in to prevent any adverse incident

Also read: Mizoram: 150 kgs of explosives, 1800 detonators seized in Lawngtlai district, 2 persons detained