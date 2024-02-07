Vigilante troops of Assam Rifles on February 5 seized huge cache of explosives and detonators along the Sangau Pankhua road in Lawgtlai district of Mizoram after establishing a Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP).

Acting on specific intelligence, Assam Rifles established a Mobile Vehicle Check Post on February 5 and intercepted a Bolero vehicle occupied by two individuals and confiscated 150 kilograms of explosives, 1800 detonators, and more than 3 kilometers of Cordex.

The arrested persons have been identified as Siama Thanga (50) and Amengi (40), both residents of Sentetifang Lawngtlai district.

Sources stated that the explosives are intended for resistance forces across the border to use against Myanmar Army.

The police have taken custody of the detained individuals and the seized items.

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