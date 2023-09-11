With the first day of Autumn Session of Assam Legislative Assembly kicking off today at the newly constructed Assembly building in Guwahati's Dispur, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is addressing the session with several discussions likely to take place during the five-day programme.

Baghbor MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed put forward his question seeking restoration of his PSO (Personal Security Officer) to which Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma replied saying that the report received from the Superintendent of Police suggest that because the legislator instigated the people and ordered the PSO to shoot, hence the PSO has been removed.

Citing threat to life due to political enmity and several other attacks recently, the Baghbor MLA requested the chief minister to look into his request.

CM Sarma on the floor of the Assembly urged the legislator to 'please act maturely' as such instances usually call for strict action against the people's representative who involve in such violent instances involving instigating people and ordering the PSO to shoot.



Also read : Assam police seize 198 soap boxes containing suspected heroin at Jorabat, three apprehended