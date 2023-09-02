Hours after five police officers of the Bajali Police Station were detained on alleged bribery charges, Bajali Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddhartha Buragohain has been transferred to Assam Police headquarters in Guwahati.

Meanwhile, Ajagwaran Basumatary has been transferred and appointed as the new SP of Bajali.

Basumatary was serving as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Security) in Guwahati.



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A notification issued by the Assam Government’s Home Department read, “In the interest of public service, Shri Siddhartha Buragohain, IPS (RR-2014), Superintendent of Police, Bajali is transferred and his services are attached to Assam Police Headquarters, Ulubari, Guwahati until further orders.”

The notification further read, “In the interest of public service, Shri Ajagwaran Basumatary, APS (DR-2002), Deputy Commissioner of Police (Security), Police Commissionerate, Guwahati is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Bajali with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Siddhartha Buragohain, IPS transferred.”

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) in Assam on September 1 detained seven people, five police officers, and two drivers of the Bajali police station for allegedly accepting bribes.