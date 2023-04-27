A youth in Assam’s Bajali is garnering praises after turning his passion into full time employment generating opportunity by utilising his entrepreneurial skills.

Sourav Jyoti Das, who hails from Patacharkuchi in Bajali started his poultry farm business three years ago. Since then, Sourav’s business has picked up pace and is now a proud entrepreneur with 110 youths working under him on his poultry farm.

While speaking to media, Sourav Jyoti said, “Instead of getting depressed for not being able to land a government job, many youths now work with me.”

“Initially, I started my farm on 1 bigha of land now we covered 6 bighas of land in different places in Bajali. And it's because of all their support and hard work,” he claimed.

He also said, "I'm very happy with my business. Instead of staying home or working outside of our state in some private companies. If every youth comes to this field of farming then our state will be like Punjab and Uttar Pradesh."

Sourav Jyoti’s hardwork and determination has paid off and so has he become a figure of inspiration for many others who generally lose hope after failing to find a suitable job.



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