A team comprising of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee along with family members of Khalistani propagator Amritpal Singh and nine others lodged at Dibrugarh Central Jail, arrived here in Dibrugarh today.

The team also includes advocate Bhagwant Singh Sialka, a member of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

The Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) is bringing the family members of youths detained from Punjab under the National Security Act (NSA) and lodged in Central Jail, Dibrugarh, Assam, for the jail meetings with their kin today.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in-and-around the Dibrugarh Central Jail, ahead of the arrival of the team from Punjab.

It needs mention here, a total of 9 Khalistani sympathisers along with Amritpal Singh are currently lodged at Dibrugarh Central Jail where they are being interrogated by central intelligence agencies.

Also read : Assam: Members of SGPC along with family members of Amritpal Singh arriving in Dibrugarh today

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