The Dibrugarh district administration on Monday imposed a ban on illegal coal mining at the Tarajan tea estate in the Naharkatia area.

An order from the Dibrugarh District administration states, "Whereas, it appears to the undersigned that a sensitive Law & Order situation is prevailing in the Tarajan T.E. located in Tarajan Pahar area approximately 5 km North East of the Historical Tipam Hill of Dibrugarh District owing to the likelihood of illegal coal mining/rat hole mining of coal thereby leading to breach of Law & Order, peace & tranquillity and also damage of life and property."



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Therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred upon me under Section 144 Cr.P.C. and in continuation of the earlier order No. MJ/51/2022-MAG-DBR/128, dated 23.09.2023. The District Magistrate, Dibrugarh promulgated the prohibitory order on the following activities in the Dibrugarh district as per the mentioned schedule.

Tarajan Tea Estate is located in Tarajan Pahar approximately 5kms North East of the Historical Tipam Hill of No. 5 FS Grant, Fakial Mouza, under Joypur Police Station in Naharkatia Revenue Circle, Dibrugarh.

Owing to illegal coal mining/rat hole mining, there is every likelihood of breach of law and order, peace and tranquillity and also damage to life and property. Hence, in exercise of the powers conferred upon me under Section 144 CrPC, I promulgate the prohibitory order. Any violation of this order. Any violation of this order is punishable under Section 188 of the IPC,” the order signed by the DC said.