The Border Security Force (BSF) rendered three cattle smugglers incapable of continuing their illegal activities in the Hatibandha Upazila area of Lalmonirhat District, Rangpur division, Bangladesh on December 16, according to Lieutenant Colonel Mofazzal Hossain Akand, Commander of Lalmonirhat Battalion (15 Bangladesh Border Guard).

When the suspected cattle smugglers attempted to cross the Indo-Bangladesh international barbed wire fence adjacent to the Daikhawa BOP camp in the Hatibandha Upazila area in order to enter India, to repel the suspected smugglers the BSF opened fire on them from Indian geographical distribution.

The injured individuals were identified as Rony Mia, a 21-year-old son of Harun Mia from the Daikhawa Azim Bazar area, Sujon, a 21-year-old from the Gendikuri area, and Hakim Mia, a 35-year-old from the Hatibandha Upazila region's Gendikuri Bilupta Meet Mahal area, who is the son of Asir Uddin.

A group of Bangladeshi smugglers attempted to sprint the barbed wire fence in dense fog at the Bannigara area, 150 yards from border pillar 901 in the Daikhawa BOP area, according to Lance Nayek Md Bashir Ullah of the Daikhawa BOP camp of Lalmonirhat Battalion (15 BGB).

Six or seven shots were fired in their direction by the Indian Baramaricha BSF camp patrol unit, situated in Coochbehar district of West Bengal near Assam's Dhubri district. The bullets wounded one of the three Bangladeshi smugglers' hands and two of their legs. The other companions ran away at that point.

According to Lance Nayek Md Bashir Ullah, two of the injured smugglers were admitted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital, while the other is getting treatment at an alternative location.

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