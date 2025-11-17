Assam bans inter-district movement of pigs as ASF cases surge across state

The Assam government has imposed an immediate ban on the inter-district movement of live pigs amid an “alarming” spike in African Swine Fever (ASF) cases, officials said on November 17.

The Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department has also prohibited the sale of pork in seven districts—Dhemaji, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Sivasagar, Darrang, Jorhat and Dibrugarh—which have recorded the highest concentration of infections.

According to the department’s order, ASF, which has a 100 per cent mortality rate, has severely devastated the state’s piggery industry. The disease has been spreading rapidly since January, with 297 epicentres identified across nearly all districts. Of these, 84 epicentres were reported in October alone, reflecting the fast-growing threat.



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The government’s order stated that ASF cases have been rising “with no bounds,” prompting the administration to enforce strict containment measures. Invoking provisions of the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009, the state has restricted the movement of live pigs until further notice to curb the spread of the infection.

Officials said the ban would remain in force as long as necessary to prevent further escalation of the highly lethal disease, which continues to pose a serious challenge to Assam’s livestock sector.