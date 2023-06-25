Barak Democratic Front (BDF), on June 25, called for a 12-hour bandh in three districts – Barak Valley, Cachar Karimganj and Hailakandi, in a bid to protest against the proposed delimitation draft by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

“For the larger interest of the people of this region, they have decided to call for the 12-hour bandh,” said BDF chief convener Pradip Dutta Roy while briefing the media.

As per reports, it was first scheduled for June 30, but on June 25, they preponed it to June 27 later.

The reports further claimed that taking cognisance of the same, the Hailakandi police issued a warning to Roy and asked him not to indulge in the cognizable offence.

“We received input that a bandh has been called against the delimitation order of Assembly and Parliamentary Constituency which is passed by the Hon’ble Election Commission of India. You are therefore informed through this Notice US-149 CrPC to desist from getting involved in the cognizable offence,” the police said.

“There are reasonable grounds that you will be involved in law and order problem which may lead towards the commission of serious cognizable offence. In the event of failure on your part, action will be initiated against you as per law,” the police added.

It is worth mentioning that the ECI had on June 20 released a draft of the proposed delimitation for Assam’s 126 assembly seats and 14 Lok Sabha seats. As per the proposal, the Assembly seats in the Barak Valley, will be reduced to 13 which was 15 till the 2021 election.

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