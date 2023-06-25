Gauhati High Court, June 25, put a stay order on the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) election which was scheduled to be held on 11th July.

The development comes after Assam Wrestling Association (AWA) filed a plea in this regard.

Earlier, the WFI election was scheduled to be held on July 11 by an ad hoc panel established by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) after five disaffiliated state organizations presented their arguments in a hearing seeking voting rights.

The ad-hoc panel was approached by disaffiliated state bodies from Maharashtra, Haryana, Telangana, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh, claiming that their dismissal was not appropriate.

AWA in its petition filed against the WFI, IOA, ad-hoc body, and the Sports Ministry, said though it was eligible to become an affiliated member of the WFI, it was not granted one ''despite recommendation made by the then WFI Executive Committee at WFI's General Council in Gonda, on November 15, 2014.

The petitioner further contended that unless their body is affiliated to the WFI, and they can nominate their representative to the electoral college, the election process should be installed.

After hearing the petitioner, the court asked the respondents that till the next date is fixed or hearing they should not proceed with the elections of the Executive Committee of the WFI.

''Respondents are hereby directed not to proceed with the election of the Executive Committee of the WFI as per the Notification dated 13/6/2023 issued by the returning Officer of the election of WFI (2023-2027), the court said.

The court has fixed July 17 as the next date for the hearing.

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