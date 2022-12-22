Sajida Parveen, a resident of Katigorah in Barak Valley will present her research work at the 30th National Children's Science Congress.

Parveen will present her research on the Shonbeel wetland “To access the ecosystem services of and around the Sonbeel Wetland” at the National Children's Science Congress.

Parveen is the only winner from Barak Valley.

The state meet of the 30th National Children's Science Congress was held at Tezpur Higher Secondary School in Tezpur from December 16 to 18.

Selected child scientists from 31 districts of Assam presented their research on 321 topics based on the environment and 26 were selected for the national level.

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Acting vice-chancellor of Tezpur University scientist Dhruv Kumar Bhattacharya, Guwahati University professor and Scientist Prof. Mohan Chandra Kalita, and IIT Guwahati professor Debashish Bara were present at the judges.

Sajida was felicitated in Badarpur Vidyamandir High School premises at a ceremony. Headmaster Bhulanath Paul praised Sajida and said that she is an inspiration to other students. Sajida has shown her talent in many things outside of her curriculum. He specially congratulated Sajida for increasing Barak's reputation at the national level.

Sajida said that she was guided by the school teachers Gaurav Roy and Gafur Khan. BVCL chief executive officer Mukesh Agarwal gave a motivational speech on the day and awarded Sajida a cash award of Rs. 11,000.



Partha Sarathi Das, asst. professor, dept. of botany, Karimganj College and the president of NCSC, Karimganj were present as the chief guest on the occasion.