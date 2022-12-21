The government of India has given certificates to 18,46,571 individuals from Assam rural areas under “Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyan (PMGDISHA)” to usher digital literacy among individuals.

The centre approved “Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyan” in 2017 to usher in digital literacy in rural India with a target to cover 6 crore rural households (one person per household) across the country.

Altogether 26,69,088 individuals have been enrolled in this programme in Assam out of which 23,20,423 individuals have been trained.

Uttar Pradesh holds the first place with 1,60,48,688 individuals who have been enrolled in the programme. Out of which 1,42,53,557 individuals have been trained and 1,07,80,708 individuals have been given away certificates.

Altogether 72,10,212 individuals from Bihar have been given enrolled in this programme. Out of these 63,78,337 individuals have been trained and 46,57,885 individuals have been given away certificates.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar in a written reply in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

“India over the last 7 years has become a prominent nation in deploying technologies for the benefit and transforming the lives of its citizens. Keeping this in view, the Government is focusing on providing digital literacy to citizens across the country, especially in rural areas,” Chandrasekhar said.

The Union Minister further said that so far a total of more than 6.62 crore candidates have been enrolled and 5.68 crore have been trained, out of which 4.22 crore candidates have been duly certified under the PMGDISHA Scheme across the country.

During the years 2014 to 2016, the Centre had implemented two schemes on providing digital literacy to the masses namely “National Digital Literacy Mission (NDLM)” and “Digital Saksharta Abhiyan (DISHA)” with a cumulative target of 52.50 lakh persons (one person from every eligible household) across the country including rural India. Under these two schemes, a total of 53.67 lakh beneficiaries were trained, out of which around 42 per cent of the candidates were from rural India. Both schemes have been closed now.

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