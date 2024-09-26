The Barpeta district administration has issued a set of directives for organizing Durga Puja to ensure a smooth and safe celebration.

The guidelines, announced on Tuesday, mandate permissions, crowd management, hygiene measures, and security protocols, ahead of the upcoming festivities next month.

The district administration of Barpeta, Assam, held a key meeting on Tuesday to outline important directives for Durga Puja celebrations, which are set to take place next month. Presided over by District Commissioner (DC) Rohan Kumar Jha, the meeting brought together several senior officials, including Superintendent of Police (SP) Sushanta Biswa Sarma, Additional Deputy Commissioners, and other key personnel. The objective of the meeting was to ensure a smooth, safe, and harmonious festival, which is one of the most important cultural and religious events in the region.

The administration has laid out clear instructions for all organizing committees to follow, with the goal of maintaining law and order, hygiene, and overall safety. One of the first requirements is for Puja committees to secure official permission from their respective circle officers by October 7, 2024. This is a non-negotiable deadline, beyond which the committees will not be allowed to proceed with their arrangements.



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Loudspeaker usage has been one of the focal points of the directives, with the administration imposing a strict deadline of 10 p.m. for any audio amplification. This measure is in line with the state's noise pollution guidelines and is intended to minimize disturbance to the public. It also reflects a broader concern for public health and the well-being of residents during the festival, which traditionally sees large gatherings and extended hours of celebration.

Given the significant number of people who are expected to attend the festivities, the administration has introduced specific crowd control measures. According to the guidelines, one volunteer must be appointed for every 50 devotees at each pandal (the temporary structure where the idols are housed). This is a critical part of ensuring that crowds are managed safely, especially in light of recent concerns over public safety in large gatherings.

The appointed volunteers will play a vital role not only in managing the crowd but also in maintaining order within the premises. To ensure accountability and transparency, these volunteers are required to undergo police verification. The SP of Barpeta, Sushanta Biswa Sarma, has urged the Puja committees to coordinate closely with the officers-in-charge (OCs) of their local police stations. The police verification of volunteers is a key security measure aimed at preventing potential incidents of theft, vandalism, or any other unlawful activities that might occur in the large crowds drawn to these events.

Maintaining cleanliness and hygiene during the festivities is another important aspect of the directives. Puja committees have been instructed to install dustbins at key locations within the premises to prevent littering. Additionally, the grounds must be cleaned twice each day to ensure the area remains hygienic, especially given the large number of visitors. This measure reflects the administration’s focus on environmental responsibility, emphasizing the importance of keeping public spaces clean during major festivals.

In order to enhance security at the Durga Puja pandals, the administration has made it mandatory to install CCTV cameras. This step is aimed at both deterring criminal activity and assisting law enforcement in monitoring the event. The cameras will serve as an additional layer of security, ensuring that any incidents of misbehavior, theft, or other criminal activities can be recorded and investigated efficiently.

The SP has also highlighted the importance of safeguarding the idols themselves. After the religious ceremonies are concluded each day, the idols must be kept under strict surveillance to prevent vandalism or damage by miscreants. This particular measure comes in response to concerns raised in previous years about the defacement and destruction of religious symbols, which have caused tensions and disturbances in various parts of the state.

In addition, illegal activities such as gambling have been strictly prohibited in and around the premises of the pandals. The administration has taken a zero-tolerance approach toward such activities, recognizing their potential to incite unrest and disrupt the peaceful environment of the celebrations.

In a move aimed at supporting local Puja committees, the state government has announced a Rs 10,000 grant for each organizing body. To qualify for this financial assistance, committees are required to submit their bank account details by October 26. This grant is intended to help committees meet the costs of organizing the festival, which includes setting up the pandal, arranging for volunteers, and adhering to the mandated safety and hygiene measures.

The inclusion of this financial aid reflects the government's recognition of the cultural importance of Durga Puja in Assam and its efforts to ensure that even smaller committees can organize celebrations without facing financial strain. By imposing a deadline for the submission of bank account details, the administration aims to streamline the process of disbursing the funds efficiently.

Throughout the meeting, the district officials emphasized the importance of continuous communication between the Puja committees and local authorities, particularly the police. The SP has urged committee members to stay in constant touch with their respective police station OCs, ensuring that any issues or security concerns can be addressed promptly. This level of coordination is seen as essential for preventing any incidents that could disrupt the festival.

The administration's directives also reflect a proactive approach to maintaining communal harmony during the festival. With Durga Puja drawing in large crowds from different communities, maintaining peace and order is paramount. The administration’s efforts to ensure a well-regulated celebration aim to minimize any potential friction, ensuring that the festival is a source of joy and unity for all.

The Barpeta district administration’s guidelines for Durga Puja reflect a comprehensive approach to organizing a festival that is both safe and enjoyable. By enforcing regulations on permissions, sound limits, security, and hygiene, the district hopes to provide a controlled environment for one of the region's most important religious celebrations. The administration’s emphasis on collaboration between Puja committees and law enforcement highlights the importance of maintaining public safety, security, and community spirit during this festive period.