The District Administration, Barpeta, in alignment with the nationwide observance of "Sushasan Saptah – Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore" (Good Governance Week), will hold a week-long campaign from December 19 to December 24, 2024.

This initiative aims to promote good governance and enhance grievance redressal mechanisms through platforms like CPGRAMS and Sewa Setu portals.

A preparatory meeting was conducted at the DC Conference Hall, Barpeta, on December 16, chaired by Rohan Kr. Jha, IAS, District Commissioner of Barpeta. Officials, including Circle Officers, Executive Officers of Municipal Boards, Block Development Officers (BDOs), and Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs), were directed to ensure effective service delivery and address maximum grievances during the special camps.



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Schedule of Activities:

December 19: All Municipal Board Offices in Barpeta District.

December 20: Block Offices under Pakabetbari, Gobardhana, Chakchaka, Gomaphulbari, Chenga, Rupshi.

December 21: All Circle Offices; Block Offices under Pakabetbari, Gobardhana, Chakchaka, Gomaphulbari, Chenga, Rupshi, Mandia.

December 22: All Municipal Board Offices; Block Office in Mandia.

December 23: Block Offices under Sarukhetri and Barpeta.

December 24: Block Offices under Sarukhetri and Barpeta; all CDPO Offices in the district.

The DC emphasized resolving long-pending grievances at the camps and raising mass awareness to ensure maximum public participation.

Officials were also instructed to document the events with photographs and reports detailing the number of grievances resolved and participants involved.

These reports will be uploaded to the Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore portal by the District Administration's NIC Unit.

The campaign will culminate with the observance of Good Governance Day on December 25, celebrated annually to honor the principles of transparency, accountability, and citizen-centric governance.

District Commissioner Rohan Kr. Jha has called for the active cooperation of all stakeholders to make the initiative a success.