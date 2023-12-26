Barpeta police on December 26 apprehended a person, Mahidul Islam alias Kalo from Kayakuchi, Barpeta on grounds of suspected support for the banned militant outfit ULFA - I.

The arrest follows a Facebook comment made by the youth. The comment, which translates to "LONG LIVE ULFA-I. JOI Aai Axom," caught the attention of authorities, leading to Mahidul Islam's arrest.

Mahidul Islam, a resident of Kuriha, Kayakuchi, is currently in custody as part of Case No 585/2023, under Sections 10(b) and 39(2) of the UA(P) Act. The police are investigating the matter to determine the extent of Mahidul Islam's involvement with ULFA - I.