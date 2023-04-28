Suman Adhikary of Barpeta has made Assam proud by receiving two Filmfare Awards at the 68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2023 in collaboration with Maharashtra Tourism.

Suman Adhikary received the Best Story Award, coupled with Akshat Ghildiyal, and the Best Screenplay Award, along with Ghildiyal and Harshavardhan Kulkarni, for the film Badhaai Do.

It's not the first time Adhikary has been recognised for his talents. He had earlier won the Filmfare for his directed and scripted short film Sorry Bhaisaab, and he has also received an IIFA nomination for Best Screenplay for Badhaai Do.

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Adhikary's qualities have already been recognised. He previously won a Filmfare for his short film Sorry Bhaisaab, which he directed and authored, and was nominated for an IIFA for Best Screenplay for Badhaai Do.

The Times Group presents the Filmfare Awards annually to recognise creative and technical achievements in the Indian film industry.

For decades, the awards have served as a mark of respectability and accomplishment in the Indian film industry. This year's Best Film nominations include films that elicited every imaginable feeling from the audience.

For the first time, Bollywood's bhaijaan, Salman Khan, hosted the ceremony, along with co-hosts Ayushmann Khurrana and Maniesh Paul. With their riveting performances, several performers, including Vicky Kaushal, Govinda, Tiger Shroff, Janhvi Kapoor, and Jacqueline Fernandez, lit up the stage.

Suman Adhikary deserves congratulations for his tremendous achievements in Indian film, and we wish him the best in his future undertakings.