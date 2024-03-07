JettWings Airways, the maiden airline from Northeast India, has received the green light to commence operations across 12 key sectors in the region.

With a mission to tackle accessibility challenges prevalent in the country's rugged terrains, JettWings Airways is slated to connect major airports including Guwahati, Pakyong, Cooch Behar, Kushinagar, Gaya, Bareilly, Kanpur and Agra.

Pakyong Airport, located about 31 km south of Gangtok, Sikkim's capital, stands as a crucial gateway to the region. Spread over 201 acres, it is one of India's highest airports, perched at an altitude of 4,646 ft.

Recognized as the first greenfield airport in Northeast India and the only airport in Sikkim, Pakyong Airport commenced operations on 4th October 2018, following its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



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Despite its scenic beauty and engineering marvel, commercial flight operations at Pakyong Airport faced challenges due to weather conditions and its initial design as a Visual Flight Rules (VFR) Airport. SpiceJet, the airport's only commercial passenger airline, temporarily suspended operations in June 2019. However, after a suspension of 19 months, flight operations resumed on 23rd January 2021, with the establishment of Required Navigation Performance (RNP) approaches.

Sanjay Aditya Singh, the airline's Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, emphasized the company's commitment to enhancing regional connectivity, stating, "We are in the pursuit of bolstering regional connectivity and addressing the accessibility challenges prevalent in the country with a focused objective."

JettWings Airways, armed with modern deck turbofan regional jets, aims to revolutionize air travel in the Northeast by becoming the first airline from the region to deploy fixed-wing aircraft on commercial routes.