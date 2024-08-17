In a significant development in the ongoing anti-corruption campaign in Assam, Khurseeda Khanam, the Block Development Officer (BDO) of Srijangram Development Block in Bongaigaon district, has been arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption.

Khanam is accused of soliciting and receiving a bribe through her Assistant BDO, a charge that has led to her swift apprehension by the authorities.

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The arrest follows a rigorous investigation into allegations of corruption within her office. In a subsequent operation, a search of Khanam’s residence in Dibrugarh by the local police yielded a substantial cash seizure totaling Rs 14 lakh. The origins of this cash are now under intense scrutiny as law enforcement agencies delve deeper into the matter.

Khanam’s arrest is emblematic of a wider, more aggressive stance taken by the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption in Assam. The state's crackdown on corruption is gathering momentum, with a particular focus on officials holding influential administrative positions. This case has sparked widespread attention, underscoring the government's commitment to eradicating corruption and reinforcing ethical governance in Assam.