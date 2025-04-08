Assam has emerged as India’s third fastest growing state with a GDP growth rate of 7.94% at constant prices, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced.

Crediting the state’s transformation to pro-investor policies and sustained investments in infrastructure, institutions, and individuals, Sarma remarked that such economic momentum was “unthinkable” just a few years ago.

Earlier this month, addressing the Assam Legislative Assembly, the Chief Minister said, “We are consistently registering growth rates of 14–15%, which is significantly higher than the national average of 9–10%. Assam is among the top five fastest-growing states in the country.”

According to government data, Assam’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has consistently outpaced national growth:



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2021–22: 21%

2022–23: 17%

2023–24: 19%

2024–25 (projected): 13%

Sarma also cited the resounding success of the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit as proof of the state’s robust economic trajectory.

Assam’s capital expenditure has surged from ₹2,951 crore in 2015–16 to a projected ₹24,964 crore in 2024–25, reflecting a massive expansion in developmental spending.

“This positions Assam as one of the top states in capital investment,” Sarma added.

Highlighting Assam’s sound financial health, the CM said the state’s debt-to-GDP ratio stands at 25%, with 17 profitable public sector undertakings (PSUs) contributing to a collective net wealth of ₹40,000 crore.

Additionally, the state holds ₹58,000 crore worth of assets that can be liquidated when needed.