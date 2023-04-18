Bihu exponent Ranjit Gogoi, who was the chief choreographer of the grand Bihu dance to made it to the Guinness World Record, has issued a clarification after a section of Naga people under the All Assam Sema Naga Council raised objections to some parts of the lyrics of a song during the performance.

Speaking to the media, "I want to make it clear the song which was decided to be part of the Bihu for the Ginnies World Record has no relation with Nagaland."

Further, the choreographer claimed that while singing the song there was no ill intention and delivered a song sung by the forefathers in Assam.

"It has come to my knowledge that few Naga brothers and sisters have objected to words used in the song...we did not sig to hurt the sentiments of the Naga people and still if I have hurt anyone I do apologise."

Also Read: Assam's Bihu lyrics saying Nagas to be 'foolish' during Guinness World Record attempt draws flak from Naga Sema Council

The All Assam Sema Naga Council has objected to the lyrics of the Bihu song used for the Guinness World Record attempt on April 14, stating that the lyrics used in the song are insulting the Naga community residing in Assam.

The Council has condemned the song for using words like "Okora Naga", and "Nagini", which has hurt the sentiments of the Naga people residing in the state since time immemorial.

“We condemned the song performed by artist Ranjit Gogoi in the event to create the Guinness Book of World Records. We have noticed and felt that the Naga communities of Assam and Northeast have been insulted by the lyrics of the song. The song intensely hurt the sentiments and emotions of Naga Tribes living in Assam and other parts of the Northeast. We the Naga communities are an integral part of Greater Assamese society and culture. We really feel proud to be part of this society but unfortunately, most of the time we are being discriminated against in different ways”, stated the Naga Council via a press release.

The Council further demanded the ban on the song using the lyrics and an apology from Ranjit Gogoi for using the song containing the lyrics. “We the Sema Communities of all Assam strongly demand to ban this song in any future event hereafter. We also demand an unconditional apology from artist Ranjit Gogoi. Otherwise, we will be compelled to take legal recourse”, added the Council.