The All Assam Sema Naga Council has objected to the lyrics of the Bihu song used for the Guinness World Record attempt on April 14, stating that the lyrics used in the song is insulting the Naga community residing in Assam.

The Council has condemned the song for using words like "Okora Naga", "Nagini", that has hurt the sentiments of the Naga people residing in the state since time immemorial.

“We condemned the song performed by artist Ranjit Gogoi in the event to create Guinness Book of World Record. We have noticed and felt that Naga communities of Assam and North east have been insulted in the lyrics of the song. The song intensely hurt the sentiments and emotions of Naga Tribes living in Assam and other parts of North east. We the Naga communities are an integral part of Greater Assamese society and culture. We really feel proud to be part of this society but unfortunately most of the times we are being discriminated in different ways”, stated the Naga Council via a press release.

The Council further demanded the ban on the song using the lyrics and an apology from Ranjit Gogoi for using the song containing the lyrics. “We the Sema Communities of all Assam strongly demand to ban this song in any future event hereafter. We also demand unconditional apology from artist Ranjit Gogoi. Otherwise we will be compelled to take legal recourse”, added the Council.

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