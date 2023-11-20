Sensation spread in Guwahati's Hatigaon area after a family lodged a complaint at the police station after their child was reportedly kidnapped by unidentified miscreants.

A six-year-old child was reportedly kidnapped by unidentified miscreants on Monday morning in the Sijubari locality of Kanaklata Path, under the jurisdiction of Hatigaon Police Station.

Speaking to India TodayNE with regards to the case, Officer-in-charge of Hatigaon Police Station Bijoy Dowerah stated, "We received a complaint early this morning. We are looking into the matter. We have begun the probe and all necessary action has been initiated".

The parents of the child stated that the culprits, who were on a motorcycle without a number plate, lured their child with a toy before fleeing the scene.

An investigation has been initiated by the officials who have assured that the perpetrators will soon be apprehended. The number of individuals involved in the crime is yet to be determined.

Also read: Manipur: 141 persons detained in connection with violations, total 135 checkpoints installed in state