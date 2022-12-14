A few unidentified miscreants allegedly burnt down bikes seized by the police in the recent case of a biker gang where a 70-year-old woman lost her life in Bilasipara, Dhubri.

Locals alleged that either irate people have burnt those bikes or the police personnel might be involved in the incident as the bikes were found burnt within the boundaries of Bilasipara Police Station.

On the other hand, Biker Gang, that killed a woman in Bilasipara and posted it on social media has been arrested.

So far, Police have arrested two culprits identified as Minhazul Karim alias Rohan and Akhir Ahmed involved in the incident from Gauripur and Halakura areas.

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Earlier on December 12, the notorious teenage gang "Gangs of Devil" from Assam's Dhubri district uploaded a video on their social media handle detailing how one of its members killed a woman in a car accident.

Sources claim that one of the notorious bikers struck Sakina, a woman, with his speeding bike in Bilasipara, instantly killing her on the spot.

"This biker killed one and came out of lock-up within 10 minutes. This is the strength of the Gang of Devils, and right now we are partying," One of the members of the Gang of Devils triumphantly stated the entire incident on social media.