The Officer-in-Charge of Bilasipara Police Station in Assam’s Dhubri was transferred with immediate effect for allegedly violating rules in the ‘Gang of Devil’ biker gang case.

The members of the 'Gang of Devil' were involved in an accident that led to the death of a woman.

Sanjeeb Das, the OC, was transferred as a punishment for his alleged involvement in the release of the 'Gang of Devil' member who killed the old lady in an accident.

According to the allegations, Das released the accused within 10 minutes, causing controversy and calling into question the role of the local police.

Earlier today, a few unidentified miscreants set fire to the motorcycles belonging to the arrested gang members.

Dhubri Police apprehended four members yesterday, including the one who caused the accident and the other who made a video bragging about the incident and posted it online.

It is noteworthy that the Gang of Devil boasted in a social media video that one of its members had murdered a woman in a car accident.

Within ten minutes, the motorcyclist managed to escape the lock after killing one. The Gang of Devils triumphantly declared, "This is the power of the Gang of Devils, and right now we are having a celebration.

The incident raised questions about the Bilasipara police's handling of the situation.

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