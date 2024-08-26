The Sivasagar District Administration has issued summons to 27 indigenous leaders from various organizations, signalling a proactive stance against potential threats to peace in the region. This intervention follows a series of concerning incidents, prompting authorities to implement stringent measures to preempt any law and order disruptions.

The summons, issued by Executive Magistrate Nakib Sayeed Baruah, specifically targets prominent figures from several indigenous groups and student unions. These individuals have been implicated in participating in unlawful gatherings and employing high-decibel speaker systems to stoke tensions between different communities.

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Citing Section 164(1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), the notices demand that the leaders present themselves before the Executive Magistrate on August 25, 2024, to justify their actions. Among those summoned are influential leaders such as Basanta Gogoi, President of the All Tai Ahom Students Union (ATASU), and Sringkhal Chaliha, Administrative Secretary of Bir Lachit Sena Asom. These leaders face allegations of inciting local minority communities and organizing the illegal shutdown of businesses in Sivasagar.

The directive also mandates that those summoned provide a bond of Rs 2.5 lakh, along with a surety of Rs 50,000, as a guarantee of their commitment to maintaining peace over the next six months. Non-compliance with these conditions could lead to severe legal consequences, including possible arrest and fines.

Dubbed ‘Operation Bond,’ this initiative by the district administration underscores the seriousness with which local authorities are addressing the potential escalation of unrest in Sivasagar. The situation remains delicate, with authorities maintaining vigilant oversight to ensure the preservation of peace and stability in the area.