Tinsukia Police on June 15 apprehended Bir Lachit Sena leader, Abhishek Borah for allegedly making derogatory remarks against women, said Tinsukia SP Abhijit Gurav.

As per the SP, Borah a resident of Tinsukia, also tried to disturb peace and communal harmony.

After the arrest, he was sent to judicial custody.

''Bir Lachit Sena leader, Abhishek Borah of Doomdooma has been arrested and sent to judicial custody. He made derogatory statements against women and also tried to disturb peace and communal harmony. 2 number of cases have been registered against him,'' the SP added.

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