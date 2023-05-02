A few hours after arrest for allegedly attempting to extort money from a businessman, Bir Lachit Sena leader Shrinkhal Chaliha, was granted bail on May 2 in Assam's Sivasagar district.

Chaliha was arrested after his act such as entering the businessman's establishment in Sivasagar and engaging in a heated argument was caught on CCTV on April 28.

In the video, he was also seen spitting on the businessman's face before leaving the premises.

Later, upon hearing about his son's arrest, veteran nationalist leader Pranabjit Chaliha expressed the need for a healthy atmosphere and pointed out that he was not a witness to any particular incident in the chain.

He also stated that he was neither upset nor satisfied, he believed that there might be some intention behind the arrest and that there was a conspiracy involved.

Chaliha also mentioned that he had seen a man being beaten up in the past and had witnessed his journalist father being abused by contractor Nirmal Mor.

He said that these incidents, along with his son's arrest, led him to question whether the chain of events was aimed at saving or protecting someone.

Also read: Assam veteran leader Pranabjit Chaliha speaks out on son's arrest for alleged extortion