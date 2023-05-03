Bir Lachit Sena leader Shrinkhal Chaliha has been re-arrested hours after bail was granted to the leader on May 3.

Bir Lachit Sena leader Shrinkhal Chaliha was arrested by the Sivasagar police on May 2 in connection with the money laundering case.

The chief judicial magistrate's court then granted bail to Shanchal Chaliha.

Shrinkhal Chaliha was again arrested while he was about to leave the Sivasagar district jail in an old case.

Also Read: Assam: Bir Lachit Sena leader Shrinkhal Chaliha gets bail in extortion case

Chaliha was arrested after his act such as entering the businessman's establishment in Sivasagar and engaging in a heated argument was caught on CCTV on April 28.

In the video, he was also seen spitting on the businessman's face before leaving the premises.

Later, upon hearing about his son's arrest, veteran nationalist leader Pranabjit Chaliha expressed the need for a healthy atmosphere and pointed out that he was not a witness to any particular incident in the chain.

He also stated that he was neither upset nor satisfied, he believed that there might be some intention behind the arrest and that there was a conspiracy involved.