The lush greenery of Kaziranga National Park in Assam has become a hub of activity as the fifth census of migratory birds is underway, coinciding with a vibrant festival celebrating avian diversity and conservation.

This two-day event, which commenced on January 9 has drawn hundreds of enumerators, students, and volunteers, all united by their passion for ornithology and conservation.

Assam Environment and Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary inaugurated the Bird Conservation Festival at this UNESCO World Heritage Site, marking the beginning of an extensive bird count across more than 100 identified wetlands within the Eastern Assam, Nagaon, and Biswanath wildlife divisions of Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve (KNPTR).

Field Director Sonali Ghosh elaborated on the methodology of the census, highlighting it as a blend of scientific rigor and conservation outreach. The aim is to raise awareness among college students and forest frontline staffers about bird identification, thereby fostering a deeper connection with the environment. To ensure thorough coverage, all wetlands larger than 10 hectares and within a 1-kilometer buffer of the KNPTR boundary have been selected for enumeration. Even smaller wetlands of significance are included in this meticulous effort.



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The core areas of the park are exclusively surveyed by forest frontline staffers, while student volunteers are actively participating in the buffer and tourism zones. Each wetland is assigned one enumerator and three volunteers, equipped with kit bags containing binoculars, spotting scopes, and datasheets provided by the park authorities.

In the previous census conducted during 2021-22, a remarkable 66,776 wetland birds were recorded within KNPTR. This year's festival and census not only aim to update these figures but also to highlight the rich avifauna of the region, contributing significantly to the understanding and conservation of these magnificent winged creatures.

Kaziranga National Park, already renowned for its significant populations of elephants, wild water buffalo, and swamp deer, is also recognized as an Important Bird Area by BirdLife International. It is home to nearly 478 species of birds, including 25 globally threatened and 21 near-threatened species, making it one of the most crucial bird areas in India. The park provides sanctuary to rare birds like hornbills, Old World babblers, weaver birds, and various species of ducks and geese, underscoring its ecological importance.

As the bird census progresses, the collective efforts of all involved shine a light on the importance of preserving such biodiversity hotspots. Kaziranga's commitment to avian conservation is evident, and the outcomes of this census will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in shaping future conservation strategies.