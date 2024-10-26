The founding editor of Bismoi, a popular entertainment Assamese monthly magazine, Shashi Phukan passed away on Friday in Guwahati.

Shashi Phukan's passing marks the end of an era for Assamese literature and entertainment journalism.

As the founding editor of Bismoi, launched in 1968, Phukan carved a space for Assamese storytelling and cultural expression.

Under his stewardship, Bismoi became an iconic platform for emerging and established Assamese writers, such as Baidurjya Baruah and Ranju Hazarika, nurturing literary talent and expanding the horizons of regional literature.



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His contributions transcended editorial work, as Bismoi became integral to Assamese households, where each edition was eagerly awaited.

Despite health challenges, including a battle with COVID-19, a recent chest infection, and a head injury, Phukan’s dedication to literature persisted until his last years.

The magazine’s suspension following his wife’s death two years ago hinted at the deep connection he shared with his work and personal life.

Phukan’s legacy will continue to resonate with Bismoi readers, Assam's literary community, and all who valued his commitment to Assamese storytelling.