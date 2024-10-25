Mobile internet services across Assam will be suspended from 8:30 am to 4:00 pm on Sunday, October 27, to facilitate the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE), according to an official notification released on Friday. This marks the third internet suspension in Assam within two months, aimed at ensuring transparency and fairness during examination procedures.

The state-level recruitment commission will conduct exams for various posts in two shifts across 28 districts. The first shift, from 9:00 am to 11:30 am, is designated for candidates applying to Higher Secondary Leaving Certificate (HSLC) level posts, with 8,27,130 candidates expected to attend at 1,484 exam centers. The second shift, scheduled from 1:30 pm to 4:00 pm, will involve 5,52,002 candidates appearing for Class VIII level posts across 808 centers.

An order issued by Ajay Tewari, additional chief secretary of Assam's Home and Political Department, stated, “Mobile internet, mobile WiFi, and mobile data services of all providers will remain suspended…to prevent any law and order issues that could impact public safety and to uphold a fair examination process.”

Previous internet suspensions in September for similar exams were implemented to deter unfair practices.

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