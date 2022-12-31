Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on 31 said the cabinet has given its nod for the merger of four districts in the interest of the state.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting that was held under the chairmanship of Himanta Biswa Sarma in New Delhi.

As per Sarma's announcement, Hojai will be merged with Nagaon district, Tamulpur to come under the Baksa district, Bajali to be merged with the Barpeta district, and Biswanath district will be merged with Sonitpur district.

He further said that these decisions have been taken because of administrative ascendancy and in the interest of Assam and society.

''We have decided to remerge four districts. Decisions were taken in the interest of Assam's future,'' Sarma said while addressing a press conference after the cabinet meeting.

Sarma further informed that the police and judiciary will continue in these districts and all other district offices that have been created during this period will continue so that no officials or employees face any difficulty.

Notably, all these decisions were taken on December 31 as the government following the delimitation process will begin from January 1 and the Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed the government not to create any new administrative unit during the delimitation process.

“Hence whatever pending proposals were there, or 13-14 remerge, amalgamation process was there, were taken up in today’s cabinet meeting,” Sarma added.

Noteworthy, the district commissioners of the aforementioned districts that will be remerged, will not be working as SDO –in-charge, and a senior ADC will be posted as an SDO.

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