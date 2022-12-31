The United States-based Assam mountaineer Hedayet Ali has managed to conquer the top of Mount Vinson, the highest peak of the snow country of Antarctica, and flew ‘phulam gamosa’, the symbol of Assamese self-respect.

Hedayet Ali Himankar, a member of the Guerrilla adventure sports organization EXPLORERS, achieved this remarkable feat as he continued his expedition through the 45 degrees of intense winter.

Ali achieved this feat on the 24th December, although the success of Hedayet Ali has come to light only on December 31 due to communication issues.

It is worth mentioning here that Ali has already succeeded in climbing the other 5 highest Sikhs of five continents before this. Before that, the highest mountain of 29,035 feet in the world with the continent of Asia, the highest mountain of 22,838 feet in the southern American continent, the highest mountain of 19,341 feet in Africa, the highest mountain of 19,341 feet in the Continent of Africa, and the highest in Europe.

Now he is yet to climb Mount Denali, a height of 20,310 feet in North America. By climbing this peak, Ali will become the first Assamese mountaineer to climb seven of the seven highest peaks on seven continents. Meanwhile, another climber from Assam, Manish Deka, has managed to climb six other peaks apart from the peak of Antarctica.

Ali, who performed rare feats in climbing Mount Everest in 2022 at the age of 51, left San Francisco on December 14 for an expedition to Antarctica.

Ali arrived at the base camp on December 20 after landing from Chile at Union Glacier, Antarctica. On December 24 at 10 am, the operation started from Shammit Camp towards the top of the summit.

With the strong cold wave of Antarctica, Ali continued his journey to the winds and managed to climb to the top of Vinson Massif at 6.05 p.m.

Ali hoisted flags of Explorers on the summit as well as the Goalpara Sainik School and Jorhat Engineering College where he studied. He will return to his home in San Francisco by tonight.

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