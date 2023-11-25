In the coming Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies will win at least 12 constituencies, claims state cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika.

Minister Pijush Hazarika made these remarks while addressing a massive BJP joining ceremony and karyakarta sammelan in Rangiya today.

Noting that he has participated in public meetings in several districts of Assam for the last 20 days, the minister said that this is his number 10 public meeting in the last 20 days. From the experience of these 20 days, the minister said the Bharatiya Janata Party and BJP allies will win at least 12 constituencies in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

In his address, the Minister said that today there is only a BJP-BJP environment around Assam, wherever he has gone for a meeting, thousands of people gather.



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"If the BJP government led by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not worked, thousands of people would not have come to their meetings. The minister said that this is how people have come out to the meeting today because the government is working for the people," said the minister.

Slamming the Congress party, Hazarika asserted that today, people hate to do the Congress party, and people do not know the names of other parties.

The minister also slammed the Congress as well as the AJP and the People's Party. He said the AJP does not have a single MLA anywhere, not a single Zilla parishad member is anywhere, and the MP is far away.

On the other hand, there is a party called The Raijor Dal, one of them is an MLA and the second is not known to the people of Assam.

Further Hazarika claimed that in two years, Akhil Gogoi had no connection with the people and was disconnected. So now Akhil has to try to connect with a few bicycles.

On the other hand, criticizing the Congress party, he said that the Congress has 15 parties with it, but the people of those parties do not even know the name.

These groups are two groups, one group or a group of three people. The Minister said that people are disillusioned with these parties and confidence in the BJP has increased, due to which today congress, AJP, and Raijor Dal's workers have joined the BJP party.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP president Bhabesh Kalita today the BJP party has become stronger and stronger in every nook and corner of Assam and will become stronger.

In the meeting, the Minister raised the issue of increasing the funds of the Arunodaya scheme and said that we have increased the amount of the Arunodaya scheme twice. Pointing out that the increase from Rs 850 to Rs 1,000, Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,250, the minister promised to increase the amount to Rs 1,450 in another two months.

On the otherhand, the Minister said that as promised by the Chief Minister, the unemployed youth should be employed and said that we have given jobs to 87,000 unemployed youth in two-and-a-half years. The minister promised jobs to 45,000 more unemployed youth in the next two-and-a-half years. The Minister said that we keep our promise.

Minister Hazarika said at the meeting that the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government in Assam has so far constructed 18 Medical colleges.

He said that we have given Arunodaya in Assam, development has not been stopped, we have given loans for microfinance, development has not stopped. In today's time, every year, the state government gives around Rs 50 crore in a constituency to build roads and bridges alone.

Earlier, the Assam government had never worked on a railway over a bridge. Now the Assam government has done the work of the railway over the bridge. Earlier, the Assam government never built a bridge over the Brahmaputra, now a bridge is being constructed between North Guwahati and Fancybazar.

During the meeting, the Minister also spoke about the welfare schemes provided by the Narendra Modi-led BJP government for the benefit of farmers, The Chief Minister's Ayushman Card, free rice etc.

Minister Pijush Hazarika first took part in a march to the Hindi High School ground in No. 57 Rangia Assembly constituency today. The minister reached the Hindi High School ground with a padayatra and addressed a joining ceremony as well as an activist conference there. Attracted by the ideology of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the strong leadership of the Chief Minister, more than 1500 people from different parties and organizations formally joined the BJP.

The Minister gave them a warm welcome and urged them to continue to do development work for the society in the coming times, believing in the party's principles and ideology. The Minister also interacted with party workers on the occasion.