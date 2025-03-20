The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called off its plan to celebrate ‘Bihar Diwas’ in Tinsukia, Assam, on March 22 following protests from regional political parties, and community-based organizations.

State BJP president and MP Dilip Saikia stated that the decision was made to avoid hurting local sentiments. However, he pointed out that states like Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Nagaland have previously observed ‘Assam Diwas.’

“The event was intended as ‘Sneh Milan Utsav’ (festival of affection and togetherness) under the BJP’s ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ initiative, promoting national unity. However, considering public sentiment, we decided to cancel the Tinsukia event,” he said on Wednesday night (March 19, 2025). He added that ‘Bihar Diwas’ would now be observed in other parts of Assam.



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Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condemned the opposition to the celebration, calling it an example of communal bias. “When Assam Diwas is observed in other states, we should reciprocate. Such narrow-mindedness could deter investors and affect Assamese people living outside the state,” he remarked.

ULFA(I) issued a warning on Wednesday, threatening severe consequences if ‘Bihar Diwas’ was celebrated, arguing that Bihar represents “Indian occupational forces.” This opposition was further fueled by indigenous communities, including the Ahoms and Morans.

Akhil Gogoi, leader of Raijor Dal, criticized the BJP’s move, alleging it was a political strategy to appeal to Hindi-speaking voters ahead of the 2026 Assam elections. Assam Jatiya Parishad also condemned the event, accusing the BJP of “insulting Assamese sentiments” to appease migrants from Bihar.