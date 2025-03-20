Assam’s Vavani Vee Sarmah has made history with his key role in SpaceX’s successful mission to bring astronaut Sunita Williams safely back to Earth.

A native of Sipajhar in Darrang district, Sarmah, a senior software engineer at SpaceX, played a crucial part in synchronizing the technical aspects of the mission, ensuring a smooth and secure landing.

Sarmah’s journey from Assam to the forefront of space technology is nothing short of inspiring. He began his academic career at Assam Engineering Institute and later studied at Jorhat Engineering College before moving to the United States in 2005 to pursue further studies at the University of Pennsylvania.



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This move laid the foundation for his remarkable career in technology and aerospace.

With over 15 years of experience in the industry, Sarmah has held key positions at top organizations in the U.S. He started as a technical program manager at Microsoft in 2006 and worked across various leadership roles before joining SpaceX in January this year. His expertise and dedication were evident in this latest mission, which marks a significant achievement in his career.

Sarmah’s contribution to SpaceX’s high-profile mission has not only made his family and friends proud but has also become a source of inspiration for aspiring engineers and professionals in Assam. His success showcases the global potential of talent from the state, reinforcing Assam’s growing presence in the international aerospace and technology sectors.