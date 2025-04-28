BJP Assam Pradesh President, Dilip Saikia, has demanded the disqualification of Akhil Gogoi from contesting any future elections following his recent extremist communal remarks that have sparked controversy across the state.

Saikia, the Member of Parliament from Darrang-Udalguri, expressed concerns that Gogoi’s comments could severely damage the social harmony of Assam.

In a statement issued today, Saikia confirmed that the BJP had formally submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission, urging strict action against Gogoi. The objection stems from a divisive remark made by Gogoi, suggesting that Muslims should not vote for the BJP in upcoming elections.

Saikia criticized Gogoi’s comments as inappropriate and insensitive, accusing the leader of indulging in appeasement politics. He particularly noted that Gogoi, who represents Sivasagar—an area of historical and cultural significance to the Assamese people—was dishonoring Assamese pride by aligning with such divisive rhetoric.

Saikia stated, “It is a grave insult to Assamese pride that someone elected from the heartland of the Ahoms—who defeated the Mughals—would now side with the Mughals.”

The BJP President further condemned Gogoi’s comments, stressing that self-respecting Assamese citizens have reacted with disgust and disappointment to his remarks. Saikia’s criticism was not only directed at Gogoi's comments but also at his failure to uphold the values of unity and social harmony that Assam represents.



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In a parallel development, Saikia led a BJP delegation, with State Vice-President Ashok Bhattarai, to the Election Commission where a formal memorandum was submitted, demanding stringent action against Gogoi. The BJP has called for a complete review of the matter to ensure that such divisive rhetoric is not allowed to permeate the electoral process.

In addition, Saikia also weighed in on the recent attack on Congress leader and MP Pradyut Bordoloi’s car, condemning the incident in the strongest terms. However, he sharply rejected any attempts to drag Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma into the controversy. Saikia pointed out that no other Congress leader campaigning in the Panchayat elections had faced similar attacks, suggesting the incident might have been triggered by disgruntled Congress workers unhappy with the party's internal dynamics, including the "pay money, get a ticket" practice.

Saikia further implied that the attack might have been orchestrated by Congress itself or part of a larger conspiracy to malign the BJP's image. Despite this, Saikia emphasized that neither the BJP nor the government had ever endorsed or supported any form of violence against opposition political leaders or their workers.

As the investigation into the attack continues under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's orders, Saikia concluded by reaffirming the BJP’s stance on maintaining peace and upholding democratic processes in the state.