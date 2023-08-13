The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Assam unit on August 12 expelled the invitee member of BJP Kisan Morcha, Anurag Chaliha from the party’s primary membership.

Chaliha was expelled from the party after BJP Kisan Morcha Secretary Indrani Tahbildar allegedly committed suicide when her intimate photos with Anurag Chaliha went viral.

BJP state president Bhabesh Kalita decided to expel Chaliha from the primary membership of the part following reports of his alleged involvement in the controversy surrounding the death of Indrani Tahbildar.

According to initial information, the BJP Kisan Morcha Secretary allegedly committed suicide by taking a drug overdose. Reports also suggest that the BJP Kisan Morcha leader was allegedly in an extra-marital affair with Chaliha.

The police during the investigation recovered a box full of sleeping pills near the body at her residence in Guwahati on August 11. It was estimated that the deceased purposely ingested more than 60 sleeping pills in order to commit suicide.

According to sources, Chaliha was accused of embezzling over 10 crores of money and had duped several job aspirants for the last couple of months on the pretext of giving those jobs.

Apart from this, Chaliha was also involved in running liquor businesses and procuring various government projects with the help of Indrani.

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