Security has been beefed up in Assam as militant outfits, United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) and NSCN/GPRN (National Socialist Council of Nagaland/Government of People’s Republic of Nagaland) have called for boycotting Independence Day celebrations.

According to sources, regular security measures have been undertaken by state police along with area domination and naka checking. The measures are being taken to ensure no disruption in the celebrations.

Sources further stated that no chances are being taken after militant outfits called for boycott and bandh.

Security personnel are looking into every aspect of security measures as the central celebration will take place in Guwahati where Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will hoist the National Flag. Similar programmes are also scheduled across the state with participants of other ministers and top officials.

Earlier on Saturday, an email statement by the ULFA-(I) asked people of Assam, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh to ‘boycott’ Independence Day celebration on August 15, ULFA (I) and NSCN/GPRN have also called for a bandh from midnight of August 15 till 6 pm that day, keeping emergency services, media services and religious activities outside the purview of the general strike.

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