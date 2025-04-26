The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Assam Pradesh, has expelled Purabi Sharma from its primary membership for a period of six years.

The expulsion comes after Sharma opposed the party’s official decision concerning the upcoming Panchayat Elections in 2025.

She contested the election as an independent candidate against the BJP's nominated candidate for the Morangi Zila Parishad seat, which the party deemed as an act of anti-party activity.

The expulsion was confirmed by the party in accordance with Clause 25, Sub-Clause (K) of the BJP Party Constitution.



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The decision was taken following the advice of Mission Ranjan Das, the Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee of BJP Assam Pradesh, and with the approval of Shri Dilip Saikia, the Hon’ble President of BJP Assam Pradesh.

The party’s leadership deemed her actions to be detrimental to the party's interests and to the discipline upheld within the organisation.

The BJP’s action underscores its firm stance on maintaining party unity and discipline, particularly when it comes to adhering to the party's decisions for elections and internal matters.

Purabi Sharma’s actions, according to the party, had gone against the collective will and instructions issued by the party leadership regarding the Morangi Zila Parishad seat.

As such, her expulsion serves as a reminder of the party’s intolerance toward anti-party conduct, especially when it undermines the collective strategy and unity required for electoral success.